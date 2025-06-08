Crime branch cracks Mandai Metro murder case; accused arrested

In a breakthrough, the Pune police crime branch has solved the murder case in which the body of a 55-year-old man was found near Mandai Metro station on June 4. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Prakash Satre, 21, a resident of Katard village in Rahuri Taluka, Ahilyanagar district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The crime stemmed from an unnatural relationship and escalated into fatal violence, said police who arrested him on June 5.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Prakash Satre, 21, a resident of Katard village in Rahuri Taluka, Ahilyanagar district.

Police said the deceased and the accused were strangers and had met shortly before the incident. Both men consumed alcohol together and during the conversation, a dispute arose between them over unnatural sexual advances, during which Satre attacked the victim with a kitchen knife he had taken from a shop. He stabbed the man in the neck, causing severe injuries that led to death on the spot due to heavy bleeding.

The body of the victim was discovered by passersby in a deserted open area near the Mandai Metro premises.

Despite several efforts, the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed. Further investigation is underway to establish the victim’s identity and gather additional evidence related to the crime, said police.