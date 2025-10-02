Crimes against women rise by 22% in 2023

PUNE: The city has recorded a worrying surge in crimes against women, with cases rising by 22% in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. (Shutterstock)

In 2023, Pune registered 2,550 cases of crimes against women, up from 2,074 in 2022. The figures were significantly lower in 2021, when 1,616 cases were reported. The steady rise highlights an alarming trend in offences such as 609 cases of cruelty by husband, 560 cases of kidnapping and abduction, six dowry death cases, 46 cases of abetment to suicide, 21 cases of human trafficking, 196 rape cases, 588 cases of assault with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty, six cases of cyber crimes, 431 cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Data further states that the rate of total crimes against women (2023) was 106.7, whereas the chargesheeting rate remained at 77.1%. As far as the city is concerned, a total of 1,486 cases were chargesheeted by the city police in 2023 while 1,788 cases were pending investigation at the end of the year, with a pendency rate of 48.1 %.

In 2023, Pune City police arrested 2,661 persons for crimes against women, of which 2,623 were chargesheeted, 32 were convicted, four discharged, and 767 acquitted.

As for crimes against children, Pune recorded 1,234 cases in 2023, which increased from 732 in 2022 and 835 in 2021. The cases include 764 kidnapping and abduction of children and 432 cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police said efforts are being made to strengthen women’s safety measures, like awareness drives, helplines, and increased patrolling in sensitive areas. However, activists stressed that more needs to be done to ensure swift justice and stronger deterrents against offenders.

As a part of the safety net for women, police have already identified black spots across the city and surrounding hilly areas where they have installed PA system, lights, and CCTV cameras.