Criminals paraded at Pune police stations

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, on Wednesday, issued orders to parade criminals at police stations across the city.

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the parade of the criminals who have been booked for rioting, spreading terror, gathering illegal mobs, and possessing illegal weapons took place at all police stations.

“Notices were summoned, and all the criminals were questioned. These criminals were warned not to cause any kind of nuisance or illegal activity. Also, a strict warning was given to come whenever called for inquiry or attendance,” he said.

Kumar during his address to the crime branch and top officials of the police had explained about strictly implementing the strategy to parade arrested gangsters through neighbourhoods where they once unleashed which according to him would help instil a sense of security among citizens and curb the rising crime graph in the city.