 Criminals paraded at Pune police stations - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Criminals paraded at Pune police stations

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 02, 2024 09:57 PM IST

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the parade of the criminals who have been booked for rioting, spreading terror, gathering illegal mobs, and possessing illegal weapons took place at all police stations

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, on Wednesday, issued orders to parade criminals at police stations across the city.

Zende explained hardened criminals being summoned to the police stations is a public declaration of the city police’s continued commitment to maintaining citizens’ safety and security. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Zende explained hardened criminals being summoned to the police stations is a public declaration of the city police’s continued commitment to maintaining citizens’ safety and security. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the parade of the criminals who have been booked for rioting, spreading terror, gathering illegal mobs, and possessing illegal weapons took place at all police stations.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Notices were summoned, and all the criminals were questioned. These criminals were warned not to cause any kind of nuisance or illegal activity. Also, a strict warning was given to come whenever called for inquiry or attendance,” he said.

Zende explained hardened criminals being summoned to the police stations is a public declaration of the city police’s continued commitment to maintaining citizens’ safety and security.

Kumar during his address to the crime branch and top officials of the police had explained about strictly implementing the strategy to parade arrested gangsters through neighbourhoods where they once unleashed which according to him would help instil a sense of security among citizens and curb the rising crime graph in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Criminals paraded at Pune police stations
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On