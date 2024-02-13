Crumbling civic standards of areas under Pune Cantonment

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) residents have been facing a tough civic ordeal since 2017 with several roads awaiting repairs, road dividers broken into pieces, falling standards of health and hygiene including power cables dangling down on the roads - creating hazardous situations for citizens, commuters and area residents. A visit to different areas of the cantonment revealed an alarming situation for the residents. The long divider from SGS Mall to Clover Centre has broken into pieces and power cables can be seen hanging down touching the road. Similarly, the road divider opposite Axis Bank on East Street has collapsed. At both the divider sites, pedestrians can be seen crossing onto both sides risking their lives from the speeding buses, tempos, autos, cars, and two-wheelers. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

At both the divider sites, pedestrians can be seen crossing onto both sides risking their lives from the speeding buses, tempos, autos, cars, and two-wheelers. Shoppers going to SGS Mall were seen braving the dangling power cables to reach the venue. Similarly, some two-wheeler riders were seen crisscrossing onto the other side without any fear of getting caught by the authorities.

The failure to address the issues by the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) is down to a fund crunch as the civic body here has been facing bankruptcy of nearly ₹700 crores since 2017. When contacted, PCB Chief Executive Officer said, the local body carries out work on the basis of available funds.

“On the basis of available funds, the board will undertake relevant works on a priority basis,” said CEO Subrat Pal.

“The board has been facing a severe financial crisis for a long time and the administration is taking all possible steps to get funds from the State and the Centre to provide timely and efficient civic services to the area residents,” he further added.

The other civic issues plaguing the cantonment board residents are the increasing number of illegal hawkers and handcarts on all the arterial and other roads of the area. Besides, cantonment residents have blamed the health department for squalid living conditions due to the lack of proper cleaning of garbage dumped in residential areas by the conservancy staff.

“Earlier two shifts were operational by the PCB which led to absolute cleanliness of the cantonment area. Fogging has been stopped due to which there is an outbreak of diseases that are disrupting public health. We request PCB administration to carefully look into the health and hygiene of the area residents,” said former PCB vice president Prasad Kedari.

Once known for pristine nature and quietude, multiple civic issues have prompted residents from the camp under PCB to shift to new suburbs while businesses from all corners of the country are tapping into the growth potential. The cantonment population has shrunk from one lakh in 2007 to 71,781 as per the 2011 census.

Pulgate-based activist Rajabhau Chavan said, “The civic infrastructure of the cantonment area is in a pathetic state and the defence ministry must allocate special funds to ensure that the civic amenities are developed. Citizens are suffering from a lack of good roads, hawkers on the streets, traffic congestion, unclean surroundings, and encroachments. We request the board administration to immediately carry out the repair work and lessen the burden of cantonment residents.”

According to Lata Shinde, a resident of Bhimpura, the PCB is turning a blind eye towards the cleanliness of the area.

“The sweeping staff is not punctual and is doing cosmetic work which is leaving the area uncleaned. Garbage dumping is a major issue and prompt cleaning is required. The challenges are manifold, and the cantonment administration is found wanting in delivering the civic amenities despite taking heavy taxes from the residents.”