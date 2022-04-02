Cryptocurrency fraud: Pune court directs accused to deposit Rs20 lakh before being released on bail
PUNE Additional sessions judge, Pune, SS Gosavi has ordered Ganesh Shivkumar Sagar (47), a resident of Delhi, booked in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud to deposit ₹40 lakh within three months from the date of the temporary bail. Out of ₹40 lakh, the judge has ordered the accused to deposit ₹20 lakh immediately before his release.
Sagar was arrested by the cyber police on March 1 this year in connection with duping multiple investors from Pune to the tune of ₹8,434,641.76 by luring them into a lucrative investment scheme of cryptocurrency.
The order stated, “The applicant Ganesh Sagar be released on temporary bail till June 30, 2022, on furnishing bail in the sum of Rs100,000 with one or more surety in the like amount on conditions like without prejudice to his rights and defence, Sagar is directed to deposit ₹40,00,000 with three months from date of the order. Out of that amount, he shall deposit ₹20,00,000 immediately before his release on bail.”
The order further added, “After the release of the applicant on temporary bail, the applicant shall record his attendance on 1st and 15th day of each month before the investigation officer of the case till June 30, 2022. Within eight days of his release from jail, he shall file an undertaking supported with an affidavit that in future during the investigation, if it is found that he is liable to deposit more amount, he shall have to deposit that amount within a period of three months from the order of the court.”
-
In a first, SDMC crosses ₹1,000 crore in property tax collections
New Delhi: Despite the impact of the second and third Covid-19 waves last year, the annual property tax collection of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark for the first time in the financial year that ended on March 31. The civic body collected over ₹1,075 crore from 460,000 taxpayers this year, said Radha Krishan, the joint assessor and collector who heads the property tax department.
-
Cryptocurrency fraud: 1,137 bitcoins missing from wallets of cyber expert, ex-IPS officer
PUNE The cyber cell of Pune police has contended that 1,300 bitcoins are missing from the wallets of cyber expert Pankaj Ghode and former IPS officer Ravindra Patil in connection with the multicrore cryptocurrency fraud lodged at Shivajinagar cyber police station in Pune. According to the prevailing market rates on Saturday, one bitcoin was priced around ₹35.49 lakh.
-
Stores can offer 25% discount on liquor as Delhi govt eases norms
Liquor stores in Delhi have started offering discounts again on Saturday, a day after the government permitted them to offer up to 25% rebate. The Delhi government had disallowed discounts and promotional offers on February 28 after a rush of buyers led to unruly scenes and overcrowding at retail outlets in violation of Covid guidelines. The discounts were discontinued at a time when Delhi was likely to hold municipal polls in April.
-
Agra administration gears up for MLC polls
The district administration in Agra is gearing up for voting process for MLC (local bodies) election for Agra-Firozabad constituency scheduled on April 9. Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Yashvardhan Srivastava, who is also deputy election officer, said polling parties will move from Tehsil Sadar premises on April 8 for ensuring start of polling at 8 am on April 9. The polling will continue till 4 pm.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over bullet train, Metro-3 car shed row
Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Center questioning the benefits of the bullet train project. He also asked why the central government was not giving the land at Kanjurmarg for the construction of the Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 car shed. Thackeray said that several projects need the Centre's attention but they are not paying any heed to it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics