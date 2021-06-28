Curbs return, Pune businesses relive worst struggle for survival

Pune: It is been a tough decision for Sagar Abnawe who runs a footwear shop in Dhankawadi area. After repeated struggle to run his business for the past few months, he has finally given up owing to the Covid situation and financial unviability.

In his 30s, Abnawe closed down his shop this month and is hunting for a job that will guarantee monthly income.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic stuck, we were hardly able to do any business due to many lockdowns. While the number of customers fell, most of the months either went into complete lockdown or restriction of timings which is as good as a lockdown for us,” said Abnawe.

Many like Abnawe have decided to move from existing business given the uncertainties that the pandemic-induced lockdowns have brought.

In Pune, curbs returned from Monday with timings for non-essential shops revised till 4 pm, from earlier 7 pm. The malls were shut barely two weeks after they resumed activities and restaurants are now allowed to operate for dine-in only till 4pm.

The latest restrictions have majorly impacted the business of non-essential traders and shop owners along with hoteliers. Throughout the city, there are several big showrooms, shops and traders who have closed down their business due to losses.

Another trader Mahesh Kasat, who owns a wholesale shop in Ravivar peth, said, “We are in the business of steel, aluminium, copper and other household utensils. Customers either come in the morning or after the office hours end by 5.30pm. The revised restrictions will hit our business. I have already been going through losses of over ₹20 lakh due to the pandemic. If the situation continues, I will be left with no alternative but to shut shop.”

Many shop owners fear of manpower shortage.

“As the state government’s restriction norms keep on changing every month, the labour workers and staff who mostly come from outside the state are not willing to return from home town. We are already facing a crisis of getting workers for the shop and now this timing restrictions have added up to our worries,” said Nitesh Chopada, secretary, Laxmi road Ganpati chowk traders association.

Those running shops inside malls are reeling under heavy loss. They were allowed to reopen only at 50% capacity and now had to close down after two weeks.

Fatehchand Ranka, president, Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) said, “We strongly oppose the decision taken by the state government to shift Pune district in Level 3 and reduce business timings. The rise in Covid cases is always blamed on shop owners and traders. We have always been supportive to all the government decisions, but now the state should immediately change the orders and allow us to keep shops open till 8 pm.”