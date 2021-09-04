Curtain call: A long wait

I was writing about something else when there were multiple messages informing that theatres are set to open in Maharashtra on November 5. And there were suddenly multiple feelings and questions.

There is no doubt in my mind that I am happy about this. Let me state this at the outset. There is a sense of relief too. After nearly eight months, theatres are set to open again and it is after six months that the government has made a concrete statement about theatres. The future of cinema halls is still uncertain, but we will get to that later.

But when I read the WhatsApp message, I did not understand why they have chosen a date that is more than two months away. Of course, they have tried to explain it by saying that the workforce will need time to get the theatres in working condition and that the fifth of November is Global Marathi Theatre Day. I, somehow, am not too convinced with the logic.

Theatres will not need two months to get back into working condition. As far as getting the entire machinery rolling is concerned, with the rehearsals, opening and booking theatre slots, time required for publicity, I still don’t think a wait time of two months is necessary. I wish they understood that it is going to take time to get the audience back in theatres. The culture of going out for a play or a movie has taken a hit. I have no doubt in my mind that it will resume, but it will take time! And the only way to deal with it is by restarting the theatres sooner. Any delay we cause in reopening theatres is going to delay this process further.

Also, while theatre artists – both onstage and backstage – have definitely suffered during the past two years, there is very little conversation happening about theatre producers. When the term “producer” is heard, it is assumed that the person is wealthy and might not need any assistance from the state. That is far from the truth, especially in such extraordinary times. And producers will only benefit when performances restart! I don’t know how a fifty per cent capacity will help them, but it’s a start nonetheless!

Also, coming back to the point of two months, malls were reopened on a much shorter notice. Only fully vaccinated people are allowed inside. The capacity of malls is much larger. Then why can’t this model be used? I am sure there are some explanations, then why aren’t those communicated to the public? Why is there such a blatant lack of communication between the artists and the government?

It might also be a wait and watch policy with respect to the third wave. I mean, who can predict it anymore. Just typing “Third Wave in India” on Google will offer so many differing reports from reliable publications that it is best not to get in this debate!

Whenever I go out of the house, I can see that life has resumed to normal, or at least it appears to be. Restaurants are crowded. People are roaming about on the street. In-person meetings are now being preferred over online ones. And this is just in a two hundred metre radius of my house.

I have never understood the government apathy towards art forms, and since I work in theatre, I will say theatre. New theatres are built and are closed for renovation. Architecture of the venues isn’t planned well. Is it so hard to employ people with a good aesthetic sense? If we can do it for much smaller projects, why can’t the government? People from the theatre fraternity are seldom consulted about it. And this is just about the venue. I haven’t even started about policies and laws for artists.

This is not a rant against any particular government, but about the attitude in general. This is not the first time I have written about it, and the way things are going, I am pretty sure it won’t be the last.

Nipun Dharmadhikari is a storyteller and looks forward to telling them on stage, in front of the camera or in person.