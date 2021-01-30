IND USA
Curtain Call: To succeed one has to continue investing in oneself

I got a call from an acquaintance more than a year back
By Nipun Dharmadhikari
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:40 PM IST

I got a call from an acquaintance more than a year back. This was before Covid changed our lives. He said he had quit his job and was now going to pursue his passion, acting, full time. I was very happy for him! I believe that the artist community must support each other in whatever way possible and not pull each down. Even lending an ear goes a long way! He asked if I could help him out in anyway. Since I was not actively working on anything, I told him that I would direct all such work his way, which I felt was right for him.

Just as luck would have it, I received a call from a friend who was working on something new and wanted fresh faces. I thought this was serendipity and immediately connected the two of them. Apart from that I had received some generic messages for auditions. I shared all of those too.

A few days later I received a call from the friend again, asking for newer actors. I was suddenly reminded of that acquaintance and that I had connected the two of them. I enquired about him and was told that he was supposed to get back, but never did! Surprised, I called him up and asked him point-blank. His tone changed a little and he told me that he didn’t pursue it as the audition was in Mumbai! Now, don’t get me wrong. I fully understand that Mumbai can be daunting. I have been through it and so have lakhs of others. So, without passing any judgement, I simply asked him what his expectations from me were.

He said he wanted something right here, in Pune! I was amused because I knew that he did not have any familial or financial obligations in Pune. To understand him and his thought process more, I enquired about all the things he was doing to make himself a better actor. It seems he didn’t understand that question. That is when I realized that I had wasted my time!

I do not consider myself successful, but I do humbly accept that I have been offered work in the past few years. But that was after I generated work for myself which required a good many years! I had to generate work because I was aiming to be a director. Actors have to take a different approach. There will be a day when they will be noticed. For some it comes early. But till then one has to continue in investing in oneself!

Reading, watching, networking, practising theatre exercises, keeping oneself healthy – physically and mentally.

This person only wanted the results that followed after being a successful actor. He did not want to go through the process. I am not even sure if he wanted to act! He just wanted the money, fame and the perks that followed. He was no less than those people who go and stand behind a reporter just so they can be on TV! Well at least most of them don’t leave their jobs to do this. I told him all these things. I thought I was helping him by giving him a reality check. I guess he didn’t need it as he disconnected the call abruptly.

I ran into him while grocery shopping a few days back. We exchanged hellos and spoke for a minute. While leaving he asked if I had any work for him. I just smiled and left.

