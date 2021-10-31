Curtain Call: To watch or not to watch, that is the question

Just two days ago, a live show “Irshaad” of two prominent poets – Vaibhav Joshi and Sandeep Khare – came under fire on social media. It was organised by a leading media house as one of the events in their roster for Diwali. But some people expressed their displeasure over the name. What unfolded over the next day was confusing to say the least.

The next day, an artwork of their programme was posted on social media and shared widely. Only this time, the name of the show had changed to something “safer”. There were multiple reactions to this. Some were happy that this happened and felt that it was a victory. Others were vocal about how the artists had given in easily and were spineless.

While this was happening parallelly, Vaibhav and Sandeep issued a joint statement. They mentioned that they have been performing this show (under the same name) for nearly five years and that the organisers had hired them to present this particular show. They felt that changing their show just for this occasion will not be right and eventually the show was cancelled. They have decided to continue doing these shows in the future.

Sometime in 2006, we had been invited to perform our play named “Lose Control” for a programme organised by a group who were not much older than we were. Just to clarify, this wasn’t a Diwali event. “Lose Control” was a hilarious take on a taboo subject back then and it was pretty popular amongst the youngsters. It was bold, but I can say confidently that it was not vulgar. I was also an actor in this particular play.

We started performing and could sense that the nearly 500 strong audience was with us from the very beginning. They were responding at the correct places and their laughter was encouraging our performance too. Nearly 15 minutes into the play we heard some kind of commotion in the wings. We have been trained to concentrate on our performance in any kind of disturbance and continued our acts. But the volume of the voices in the wings started increasing. I could see my co-actors getting distracted too. But we kept performing. It reached a point when one of our backstage members called out to me during the middle of my dialogue!

Now there was no option but to stop performing. This was a first for me too. I went backstage, my two co-actors following me. I was informed that there were some people in the audience who had not liked the nature of the play at all and had asked for it to be stopped. I was extremely unhappy about this, but this was after all a private show. We had to do whatever the organiser asked us to.

But it did not feel right to leave the audience hanging out there without a clue. So, the entire team went back on stage and with folded hands I apologised to the audience, stating that we had been asked to stop. While we were about to go inside, there was an instant collective reaction from the audience. Many of them wanted the show to go on! The voices kept increasing. Again, this was not my decision to make and I looked at the organiser. He clearly seemed confused and did not understand how to handle this situation.

The audience provided the answer. They shouted saying that whoever did not want to watch the show could leave it and those who wished to stay could enjoy the rest of the show. Voices grew in support and the organiser agreed to it too. Immediately there was an applause from the audience. In the faint light, we could see the silhouettes of around seven people leaving from the first row. It seemed like it was the chief guest and his family or friends. The remaining people were still there. We started performing again and it turned out to be one of our most memorable shows!

Now that I look back, I realise that the audience had provided such a simple, yet elegant solution. But what struck me the most was that it was organic! Those who wished to watch it stayed back and those who did not went away. We were lucky that night that most in the audience wanted to watch it.

I wish the organisers had shown some more restraint in this current situation too. I am not here to play judge and pass a verdict on who is right and who is wrong. But should not every individual be allowed to decide for herself/ himself? Cancelling the show robs the audience of this choice. It has provided a temporary solution, but it cannot be sustained in the long run. .

Nipun Dharmadhikari is a storyteller and looks forward to telling them on stage, in front of the camera or in person.