Customs dept seize 466 live corals from Dubai passengers at Pune airport
PUNE The Customs officers of the Pune International Airport intercepted two passengers on April 5 who arrived from Dubai and recovered live corals from their bags.
According to officials, the passengers were attempting to pass through the Green Channel. On thorough search of their bags, 466 specimens of live corals (Order- Scleractinia with various Subfamilies) covered under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act and Appendix II of CITES were recovered. The passengers admitted that these were procured for commercial purposes.
The specimens were seized and have been kept under rehabilitation at the Taraporevala Aquarium, Mumbai.
Further investigation is in progress, customs officials said.
IRS Dhananjay Kadam, custom officer at Pune’s Lohegaon international airport said, “Corals cannot survive in normal water, it needs saline water and they need condition like natural habitat to survive. Two persons who came from Dubai had brought the corals in bag. At least 100 coarls were in glass jar while 366 where in a plastic bag.The corals were supposed to be kept it in an aquarium and later on the passengers wanted to use it for commercial business.”
It was the first such case at Pune airport, said officials
-
Caught on CCTV camera: BMW car in Mangaluru jumps divider, rams into scooty
A woman who was riding a two-wheeler was critically injured after a speeding BMW car jumped over a divider and rammed into two vehicles and the scooty in Mangaluru's Ballalbagh area on Saturday. According to local reports, the person driving the BMW car has been identified as Shravan Kumar, 30, from Mannagudda who runs an interior decoration business at Derebail. Reports suggest the BMW car driver was under the influence of alcohol.
-
12-yr-old raped in public toilet in Bund Garden area
A twelve-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a public toilet in Bund Garden area near railway station on Friday afternoon. The victim's mother has lodged a complaint. The accused followed her to the public toilet, knocked her down, physically abused her and fled. Bund Garden police station incharge inspector Ashwini Satpute said, “A team has been formed to nab the accused.” On March 23, an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on her school premises.
-
A trial run for automated boom barriers for BRT routes in Pune
In an attempt to keep the BRT routes in the city clear of unwanted vehicles, the PMPML, along with the PMC and PCMC, has decided to install an automatic boom gate barrier that will open only for PMPML buses. One such boom barrier has been installed at the Deccan college bus stop, on the BRT route from Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi.
-
Section 144 imposed in Kolar after stone pelting at Ram Shobha Yatra; five held
Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 was imposed in Mulbagal in Karnataka's Kolar district after a group of miscreants pelted stones at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra procession on Friday night. The Karnataka Home Minister said that 4-5 persons were being questioned. Miscreants allegedly pelted stones at an idol of Lord Ram being carried in the procession of the Shobha Yatra, which was organised as a part of Rama Navami celebrations, reported The Indian Express.
-
Palghar cop walks 5 km to recover passenger’s lost phone
Mumbai Ramdhan Meena (36), a Railway Protection Force constable posted at Saphale railhead, has made it to the news for walking nearly 5 km in the dead of the night to find a passenger's IPhone. The ₹75,000 phone had fallen from the window of UP-Dehradun Express. When the phone fell, Mohammed Siraj Qureishi, a Kurla resident's was shocked and immediately got down at the next station at Virar. Then they walked 15 km from Virar and reached Saphale station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics