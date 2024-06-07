Customs seizes gold worth 78 lakh at Pune airport

The customs department on Wednesday seized 1088.3 grams of gold estimated worth ₹78 lakh at the Pune airport, said officials. The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is under progress, said officials. (HT FILE)

Based on profiling, a passenger arriving from Dubai by SG-52 on June 5 was intercepted.

According to the customs, nothing objectionable was found in his personal search or baggage examination. However, since the behaviour of the passenger was suspicious, he was questioned by officials.

Since his answers raised suspicion further, his seat along with a few other spots in the aircraft were searched. During the search, a packet of gold paste was found concealed in the pipe under the seat where he was sitting.

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is under progress, said officials.