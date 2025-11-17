Cyber gangs use social media ads to rent ‘mule’ bank accounts for fraud

PUNE: Cybercrime investigators warn of a rapid surge in social media advertisements luring people into renting out their bank accounts - turning them into ‘mule accounts’ used to move proceeds of online fraud. The advertisements, posted across popular platforms, promise effortless monthly income in exchange for “temporarily lending” bank accounts. Police say these offers are anything but harmless, and are now central to a growing web of organised cybercrime. Computer hacker. Internet crime working on a code on laptop screen with dark digital background. Cyber attack in cyberspace concept (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cyber cell officers say mule accounts have become critical for criminals running online investment scams, phishing operations, sextortion rackets, illegal betting networks, and predatory loan apps. With stricter KYC norms making it difficult to open accounts with fake identities, fraudsters are increasingly targeting ordinary citizens with misleading social media ads.

The posts typically claim that users can earn between ₹5,000 and ₹30,000 a month by allowing temporary use of their accounts. Some ads describe the purpose as “Game Fund” requirements. Police say the promise of easy money has drawn in unemployed youth, college students, gig workers, and financially distressed individuals.

The reality is far riskier. Once a person hands over access to their bank account, it becomes part of a layered money-laundering chain. Funds from online scams are routed through multiple mule accounts to mask their origin before being withdrawn or converted into cryptocurrency. When the fraud is detected, the account holder becomes the first point of investigation — and often the first arrest.

A review of several such ads by Hindustan Times found an entire marketplace operating in the open. One group, titled Indian SIM Bank Account Buyers and Sellers, regularly circulates posts seeking savings and current accounts with promises of “good commission”. Another ad reads: “Need a bank account. Commission more than any government agency. Minimum earning ₹30,000 per month”. A separate post seeking “corporate accounts for Game Funds” promises high volumes, commissions, and even tickets and hotel accommodation after account verification.

Police say these posts fuel a large-scale underground trade of bank accounts and SIM cards. Many people fall for the promises without realising they are directly enabling criminal networks.

“People think it’s an easy side income, but they are actually helping fraudsters,” said deputy commissioner of police Shivaji Pawar. “When transactions are traced, the first person police reach is the account holder, not the mastermind.”

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police have already arrested several account holders, who became the first link in cybercrime chains by sharing their bank details with criminals.

According to Pimpri Chinchwad cyber cell officers, these syndicates operate in multiple layers. Account providers hand over account access in the first stage. Middlemen pass these details through subsequent stages. Another set of operatives withdraws or transfers the money. A different layer converts the funds into cryptocurrency such as USDT. The top tier — the masterminds — operate from abroad, including locations such as Dubai and China, and coordinate the entire network.

Cybersecurity analysts say the recruitment of mule accounts now mirrors professional job networks, with criminals using paid ads, fake job offers, high-return schemes, and spoofed personal messages. Some recruits are even asked to hand over ATM cards, cheque books, and SIM cards linked to the accounts, leaving them dangerously exposed.

Pawar said police have intensified surveillance of suspicious advertisements and have asked social media platforms to remove posts promoting mule accounts. During the recently conducted Cyber Crime Awareness Campaign, Pimpri Chinchwad police held sessions in schools, colleges and offices, warning people not to share bank details, login credentials or account access with strangers.

Experts caution that any promise of “easy money” for lending bank accounts should be treated as an immediate red flag. Police have urged citizens to avoid such schemes and to report suspicious ads. They have also warned that even unintentional involvement in such networks can have serious criminal consequences, including arrest.