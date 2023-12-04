Cyclone alert: Flights, trains cancelled on Chennai route

Pune airport authorities cancelled around 12 flights on Chennai route on Monday as heavy rains continued to pound the Tamil Nadu capital and nearby districts of the neighbouring state under the impact of a cyclonic storm. Pune airport authorities cancelled around 12 flights on Chennai route on Monday. (HT FILE)

The flights — six departure and six arrival — are cancelled from Chennai, Hyderabad, Mangaluru and Nagpur.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“All cancelled flights are of Indigo Airlines and passengers were informed in advance. Arrangements are made at the airport terminal building to facilitate expected rush of passengers. Except for the early morning Mangaluru flight, none of the passengers arrived as they were informed in advance,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.

Meanwhile, two trains bound for Central Railway Division were partially cancelled. As per the information given by the railways, CSTM Mumbai to Chennai Express Train number 22159 running Monday was partially cancelled and short-terminated at Arakkonam Junction Railway Station. The same train on its return (train number 22160) is also short-terminated at Arakkonam Junction Railway Station.