News / Cities / Pune News / Pawar and I should retire: Cyrus Poonawalla

Pawar and I should retire: Cyrus Poonawalla

ByAbhay Khairnar
Aug 31, 2023 12:29 AM IST

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s college friend Cyrus Poonawalla has advised him to retire from active politics

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s college friend Cyrus Poonawalla has advised him to retire from active politics.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s college friend Cyrus Poonawalla (centre) has advised him to retire from active politics. Poonawalla hosted the Miss World 2023 team at Koregaon Park recently. (HT)
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s college friend Cyrus Poonawalla (centre) has advised him to retire from active politics. Poonawalla hosted the Miss World 2023 team at Koregaon Park recently. (HT)

Poonawalla hosted the Miss World 2023 team at Koregaon Park recently. When asked by the media during the function about the recent political developments in Maharashtra and his friend Sharad Pawar, he said, “Why are you asking me political questions. Pawar got the chance to become the prime minister twice. He is a very clever leader and able to do more service to the people. But now he and I both are turning old and need to take retirement.”

Poonawalla’s comment created buzz in political circles as the veteran leader’s nephew Ajit Pawar, after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde group at the state government in July, had asked “when the 83-year-old was going to retire and give the next generation his blessing”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out