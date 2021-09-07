Dabholkar murder case: Framing of charges deferred by special court in Pune

PUNE: A special court in Pune on Tuesday passed an order to frame charges against five accused of the murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar. However the framing of charges was deferred to September 15 after one of the accused, Virendra Tawade, insisted on meeting his family and lawyer in person before charges could be framed. The order was passed by special judge S R Navander with special public prosecutor (SPP) Prakash Suryavanshi and defence lawyer, advocate Virendra Ichalkaranjikar.

Tawade who is accused of plotting the murder said, “The contact with the outside world is completely broken due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. I request the court to allow me to meet my family, whom I have not met for a very long time, and my lawyer, before charges are framed.”

Judge Navander said that framing of charges is procedural and that the accused’s demands could be met even after the framing was completed. “On one hand you say that the trial has been long pending and on the other hand, you are asking for extension. Why not let the trial begin and then you can communicate with your family,” he said.

However, Tawade did not budge from his stance and judge Navander asked advocate Ichalkaranjikar to file an application for the said demand while assuring his approval.

SPP Suryavanshi said, “The court has taken up all the charges brought by us. We will communicate to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the charges against advocate Sanjeev Punalekar (another accused). The framing will be deferred to September 15. We are not going to challenge this order.”

Only four out of the five accused were present for the hearing. Vikram Bhave was present in person; advocate Punalekar joined through video conference; Tawade joined through video conference from Yerawada central jail; and Sachin Andure, one of the two accused shooters, joined through video conference from Taloja jail. Sharad Kalaskar, accused of shooting Dr Dabholkar at around 7.30am on August 20, 2013 atop Omkareshwar bridge, was not present for the hearing. Arthur Road jail, where he is lodged, did not respond to calls for video conferencing with the court. Members of Dr Dabholkar’s organisation, Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, were also present in court.

Tawade, Kalaskar, Andure and Bhave are facing charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and terror while Punalekar is facing charges of destruction of evidence. Tawade was arrested in 2016; Kalaskar and Andure were arrested in August 2018; and Punalekar and Bhave were arrested in May 2019. Chargesheets have been filed against all five accused by the CBI at different times. While the accused will be allowed to meet their family members and lawyers as per protocol of their respective jail, the court is expecting to frame charges on September 15.

Once charges are framed, Tawade, Kalaskar, Andure and Bhave will face charges under sections 302 with 120(b), 302 with 34, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); along with sections 3(25), 27(1), and 27(3) of the Arms Act; and section 16 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Punalekar will face charges under section 201 of the IPC.