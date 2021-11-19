Dabholkar murder: Defence cross examines police witness

PUNE The defence counsel in the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, on Friday, cross examined witness Shyam Nivrutti Marne before the special court of additional sessions Judge S R Navandar.

Marne was present at the crime spot on Omkareshwar Bridge after the assassination of Dabholkar around 9 am on August 20, 2013.

Three defence lawyers conducted a detailed cross examination during the morning and evening sessions of the court.

Marne, who runs a food stall for the past four years is also a member of the Deccan Police Station peace committee.

During his cross examination by advocate Prakash Silsingikar, Marne was asked whether he met CBI official D S Chavan on July 4, 2014, and whether his statement was recorded by the agency, and whether he and witness Rahul Chitale signed the panchnama drafted by the CBI. Marne replied in the negative.

Earlier, the prosecution showed him several articles including four bullets, two ‘live’ and two empty cartridges, spectacles and slippers of Dabholkar, which he identified.

Marne also said that he had read the panchnama prepared by Deccan Police before signing the same.

Marne said that it was incorrect to say that he had signed on blank papers and that he was a false witness in the case.

CBI special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi asked Marne about what happened on the day of the murder, to which he replied that he saw broken spectacles, slippers and blood on the footpath.

The next hearing is scheduled on November 27.

The CBI took over the case probe from the Pune city police in 2014, and has so far charge-sheeted five accused, all of them allegedly linked to Sanatan Sanstha.

These include ENT surgeon Dr Tawade, two alleged assailants Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, Mumbai-based lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhave, who were arrested at different times between 2016 and 2019. Of these, Tawade, Andure and Kalaskar are currently in jail, while Punalekar and Bhave are out on bail.