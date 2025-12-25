Decades’ old Andekar-Komkar gang rivalry spills into Pune civic polls

As seat-sharing talks intensify ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, a long-standing gang rivalry has begun spilling into the civic polls. The rivalry between the Andekar and Komkar groups has historically involved violent clashes, police action and high-profile criminal cases (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The decades-old feud between the Andekar and Komkar gangs has started resurfacing in political arena with individuals linked to both sides seeking tickets from parties such as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena. The development has raised concerns over a new phase of their rivalry unfolding against the backdrop of electoral politics.

According to sources, Kalyani Komkar, wife of alleged gang leader Ganesh Komkar, is seeking to contest the PMC elections on a Shiv Sena ticket. She reportedly appeared for an interview at Shiv Sena Bhavan and staked her claim on ward number 23. Sources said that the Komkar family is trying to get political space to counter the Andekar camp.

The Andekar group, meanwhile, is also playing the political field. Sources said Laxmi Andekar and Sonali Andekar are exploring the possibility of contesting on NCP tickets. With rival gangs aligning with different political formations, the old feud is now set to spill into the civic polls.

The Andekar gang has a long and controversial history in Pune, with roots in the central peth areas. Police records show that the group has expanded its influence over the years through extortion and local dominance, and its members have been linked to multiple cases of murder, attempted murder and organised crime.

Parallely, the Andekar family has established a political presence. In 1998, Vatsala Andekar became the mayor of Pune.

Other family members including Laxmi Andekar and Vanraj Andekar later served as corporators. Several members of the family have either contested elections or supported candidates in civic and assembly polls.

Several Andekar family members, including Bandu alias Suryakant Andekar; his son Krishnaraj Andekar; Laxmi Andekar; and Sonali Andekar, wife of former corporator Vanraj Andekar, are currently lodged in jail in connection with the recent murder of Ayush Komkar.

A few weeks ago, a special court in Pune allowed Bandu Andekar, his daughter-in-law Sonali Vanraj Andekar, and sister-in-law Laxmi Udaykant Andekar to file nomination papers and complete election-related procedures. The court said they could do so along with a police escort if required.

Special judge S R Salunkhe observed that no special permission is required to contest elections, as it is a right available to all citizens.

On Tuesday, NCP Pune city chief Subhash Jagtap said that the party will take a call based on merit. “As of now, the case is still underway and there has been no conviction,” he said.

Earlier, Jagtap pointed out that the chargesheet mentions that Bandu Andekar and others allegedly planned the Komkar murder at his Nana Peth residence, despite him being externed from the city at the time. “This raises questions about policing. How was he present in Pune when he was externed?” Jagtap asked.

He added that the Andekar group had earlier produced six to seven corporators.

The rivalry between the Andekar and Komkar groups has historically involved violent clashes, police action and high-profile criminal cases. With both sides now trying to formally enter politics, tensions are expected to rise, in wards where their influence overlaps.

Meanwhile, Kalyani Komkar, mother of Ayush Komkar, has appealed to political parties not to give tickets to any member of the Andekar family.

“My humble request to all political leaders is this: if you cannot give us justice, then please do not do any injustice to us either,” she said.