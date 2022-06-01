Deccan college museum to be open for public on weekends
Pune: Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister, on Monday visited the Deccan College (deemed to be university) and it was decided to open some sections and museum of the college on weekends for tourists. The college administration also primarily agreed to allot one acre to set up hostel for students from economically backward class (EBC) on the campus.
“We discussed various issues and concerns of the university. The Maratha museum work is completed, and ₹10 crore will be allocated for other works. As the college has historical significance and houses many ancient objects, it is our duty to preserve them and open the museum for public,” he said.
“Just like the Mumbai university will be opened for tourists and public on weekends, the Deccan university premises and its museums will be made open on Saturdays and Sundays for public,” the minister said.
Samant said, “The Deccan college campus is spread across 150 acres and it will be helpful if they provide one acre to set up hostel for students from economically backward families or farmer family. In today’s meeting, the college agreed to give the land and we will be following up till the land is allocated.”
