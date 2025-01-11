Menu Explore
Def min likely to inaugurate Peshwa memorial at Parvati

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2025 09:36 AM IST

Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday said that defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to inaugurate the Shreemant Bajirao Peshwa and Nanasaheb Memorial works on Parvati hill

Pune: Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday said that defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to inaugurate the Shreemant Bajirao Peshwa and Nanasaheb Memorial works on Parvati hill.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil (second from right) on Friday said that defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to inaugurate the Shreemant Bajirao Peshwa and Nanasaheb Memorial works on Parvati hill. (HT)
Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil (second from right) on Friday said that defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to inaugurate the Shreemant Bajirao Peshwa and Nanasaheb Memorial works on Parvati hill. (HT)

While inspecting the ongoing works, Patil said, “The first phase of Peshwa memorial is nearing completion. We have invited defence minister Rajnath Singh for the opening ceremony. I have instructed Devdeveshwar Sansthan and Smarak Vikas Samiti to submit the second phase plan. The state government will extend help to complete the project.”

“When I was the Pune district guardian minister, the proposal was put up before the district planning and development committee. The project was developed by MLA fund of Madhuri Misal, district planning and development committee and corporate social responsibility (CSR),” he said.

The beautification project includes installation of statue of Bajirao Peshwa and murals showcasing the Peshwa era.

BJP spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar, trust’s office-bearer Ramesh Bhagwat and sculptor Vivek Khatavkar were present on the occasion.

