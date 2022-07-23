Home / Cities / Pune News / Delayed renovations keep tourists away from Pune’s two historic places
pune news

Delayed renovations keep tourists away from Pune’s two historic places

Historic Vishrambaugwada and upper floor of Lal Mahal are out of bounds to tourists as Pune Municipal Corporation is yet to complete restoration and renovation works
Vishrambaugwada covered with green cloth as PMC undertakes restoration works, on Saturday. Vishrambaugwada and upper floor of Lal Mahal are out of bounds to tourists as Pune Municipal Corporation is yet to complete restoration and renovation works. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Vishrambaugwada covered with green cloth as PMC undertakes restoration works, on Saturday. Vishrambaugwada and upper floor of Lal Mahal are out of bounds to tourists as Pune Municipal Corporation is yet to complete restoration and renovation works. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 11:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPrachi Bari

Pune: Vishrambaugwada that stands tall to tell the history of Pune has been out of bounds to tourists since May 2021. The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) 1.50 crore project to preserve and restore “Meghdambari”, a canopied structure of Vishrambaugwada, a Grade-1 heritage structure, remains incomplete even after more than one year.

According to civic officials, PMC has already spent 2 crore on the restoration of the wada structure and wooden “Meghdambari”.

Vishrambaugwada, influenced by the Peshwa style of architecture and designed by Mansaram Laxman and Daji Suthar, was built in 1807 AD.

“In the late 1950s, when Pune was a municipal council, it was used as an administrative building,” said Sunil Mohite, executive engineer, heritage department, PMC.

“The wada is primarily built of wood and decorated with cypress tree-shaped columns. Each of these columns is built from a single teak tree, a traditional residential form of Maratha architecture and this wada is on an acre-and-a-half of land. It will take another six months for the work to be completed and hence we have kept it closed for the public,” Mohite said.

There is also a delay in reopening of the upper floor, which is supposedly the darbar hall and a weaponry museum, in Lal Mahal. The civic body undertook renovation work of this historic structure in 2018. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spent his childhood at Lal Mahal in Budhwar peth area. PMC has sanctioned 75.54 lakh for the renovation of this structure.

The Lal Mahal was built in 1630 by Shahjiraje for wife Jijabai and son. Shivaji Maharaj was born at Shivneri and spent his childhood in Lal Mahal. The structure also has historical importance as Shivaji Maharaj fought with Mughal general Shaista Khan, whose fingers were cut by the warrior king while he was escaping through the window of Lal Mahal. PMC rebuilt the structure from 1984 to 1988.

According to a civic official, at present, only the ground floor of Lal Mahal is open to the public with the structure recreated to showcase the wada of Maratha regime and depicting paintings showcasing important incidents in the life of the Maratha king.

“We were to get actual weapons belonging to the Maratha era, but the deal with the NGO did not go through. Hence, PMC is planning to open a tender to open bids for making replicas of these historic weapons to be showcased at the upper floor of Lal Mahal,” said Mohite.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • PCMC municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil directs primary and secondary education department to use school buildings only for imparting studies. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    Use schools for education purpose only: PCMC civic chief

    Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation commissioner Rajesh Patil has ordered the PCMC primary and secondary education department to use the school buildings only for schooling purposes and not for other activities except municipal elections. This comes after complains of limited classrooms and two classes being conducted in one room were registered. There are 105 primary schools and 18 secondary schools run by PCMC. During Covid, these schools were used as vaccination centres.

  • <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.18 crore has been recovered from the accused. (Representational image/Stock photo)

    3 arrested in Maha for duping builder of 3 cr by giving him fake gold coins

    Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a builder of Rs 3 crore by giving him fake gold coins, a police official said on Saturday. "The transaction took place in a hut near a hotel on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The coins turned out to be fake after which he lodged a complaint. "We arrested Kisanbai Kasturbai Marwadi Salat, Haribhai Premabhai Marwadi Salat and Manish Kamleshbhai Shah from Vadodara in Gujarat," he said.

  • BMC was in talks with JBIMS which is under Mumbai University and yet an independent body.

    BMC ropes in JBIMS to train educators in management

    Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has roped in the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies to train 120 headmasters and principals in management. The additional municipal commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, told HT, “BMC teachers get promoted and start working as headmasters without management skills. It is mainly a managerial job where certain management skills are required.” BMC gives training on content and syllabus but not on management and administrative skills.”

  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

    CM Shinde says Uddhav denied him ‘Z plus’ security; NCP defends former ally

    Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has stirred a controversy by claiming that the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray denied 'Z plus' category security cover to Eknath Shinde, who was the guardian minister of Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district in the previous MVA government. Interestingly, Nationalist Congress Party rushed to defend the Shiv Sena president and said that no such directives were issued by Thackeray. The NCP leaders said Shinde already had Z category security.

  • Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, organised a TEDx Talk on the university campus. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Six TEDx speakers take the stage at Chitkara University

    Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, organised a TEDx Talk on the university campus on Saturday. Six speakers from different disciplines shared their experiences and life stories with the audience. The theme was 'motivating the youth for a better tomorrow.' Speakers were given 18 minutes to put forth their ideas. Amit Pandey, CEO-PnCap and founder and CEO Super77 established Super77 with an ambitious vision of transforming human lives.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out