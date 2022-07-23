Delayed renovations keep tourists away from Pune’s two historic places
Pune: Vishrambaugwada that stands tall to tell the history of Pune has been out of bounds to tourists since May 2021. The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ₹1.50 crore project to preserve and restore “Meghdambari”, a canopied structure of Vishrambaugwada, a Grade-1 heritage structure, remains incomplete even after more than one year.
According to civic officials, PMC has already spent ₹2 crore on the restoration of the wada structure and wooden “Meghdambari”.
Vishrambaugwada, influenced by the Peshwa style of architecture and designed by Mansaram Laxman and Daji Suthar, was built in 1807 AD.
“In the late 1950s, when Pune was a municipal council, it was used as an administrative building,” said Sunil Mohite, executive engineer, heritage department, PMC.
“The wada is primarily built of wood and decorated with cypress tree-shaped columns. Each of these columns is built from a single teak tree, a traditional residential form of Maratha architecture and this wada is on an acre-and-a-half of land. It will take another six months for the work to be completed and hence we have kept it closed for the public,” Mohite said.
There is also a delay in reopening of the upper floor, which is supposedly the darbar hall and a weaponry museum, in Lal Mahal. The civic body undertook renovation work of this historic structure in 2018. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spent his childhood at Lal Mahal in Budhwar peth area. PMC has sanctioned ₹75.54 lakh for the renovation of this structure.
The Lal Mahal was built in 1630 by Shahjiraje for wife Jijabai and son. Shivaji Maharaj was born at Shivneri and spent his childhood in Lal Mahal. The structure also has historical importance as Shivaji Maharaj fought with Mughal general Shaista Khan, whose fingers were cut by the warrior king while he was escaping through the window of Lal Mahal. PMC rebuilt the structure from 1984 to 1988.
According to a civic official, at present, only the ground floor of Lal Mahal is open to the public with the structure recreated to showcase the wada of Maratha regime and depicting paintings showcasing important incidents in the life of the Maratha king.
“We were to get actual weapons belonging to the Maratha era, but the deal with the NGO did not go through. Hence, PMC is planning to open a tender to open bids for making replicas of these historic weapons to be showcased at the upper floor of Lal Mahal,” said Mohite.
-
Use schools for education purpose only: PCMC civic chief
Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation commissioner Rajesh Patil has ordered the PCMC primary and secondary education department to use the school buildings only for schooling purposes and not for other activities except municipal elections. This comes after complains of limited classrooms and two classes being conducted in one room were registered. There are 105 primary schools and 18 secondary schools run by PCMC. During Covid, these schools were used as vaccination centres.
-
3 arrested in Maha for duping builder of ₹3 cr by giving him fake gold coins
Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a builder of Rs 3 crore by giving him fake gold coins, a police official said on Saturday. "The transaction took place in a hut near a hotel on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The coins turned out to be fake after which he lodged a complaint. "We arrested Kisanbai Kasturbai Marwadi Salat, Haribhai Premabhai Marwadi Salat and Manish Kamleshbhai Shah from Vadodara in Gujarat," he said.
-
BMC ropes in JBIMS to train educators in management
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has roped in the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies to train 120 headmasters and principals in management. The additional municipal commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, told HT, “BMC teachers get promoted and start working as headmasters without management skills. It is mainly a managerial job where certain management skills are required.” BMC gives training on content and syllabus but not on management and administrative skills.”
-
CM Shinde says Uddhav denied him ‘Z plus’ security; NCP defends former ally
Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has stirred a controversy by claiming that the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray denied 'Z plus' category security cover to Eknath Shinde, who was the guardian minister of Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district in the previous MVA government. Interestingly, Nationalist Congress Party rushed to defend the Shiv Sena president and said that no such directives were issued by Thackeray. The NCP leaders said Shinde already had Z category security.
-
Six TEDx speakers take the stage at Chitkara University
Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, organised a TEDx Talk on the university campus on Saturday. Six speakers from different disciplines shared their experiences and life stories with the audience. The theme was 'motivating the youth for a better tomorrow.' Speakers were given 18 minutes to put forth their ideas. Amit Pandey, CEO-PnCap and founder and CEO Super77 established Super77 with an ambitious vision of transforming human lives.
