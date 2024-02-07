 Delivery boy arrested for theft of 28 mobiles - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Delivery boy arrested for theft of 28 mobiles

Delivery boy arrested for theft of 28 mobiles

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 07, 2024 06:10 AM IST

The accused identified as Rushikesh Rajendra Kumbhar of Ambegaon Pathar of the city was arrested by Bharati Vidyapeeth Police on Monday

The Pune police have arrested a 23-year-old delivery boy employed at an e-commerce company’s warehouse located at Dhankawdi for his alleged involvement in the theft of 28 mobile handsets valued at 10.14 lakh.

The suspicion arose when a discrepancy was noticed in the stock records, prompting an examination of the warehouse operations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The suspicion arose when a discrepancy was noticed in the stock records, prompting an examination of the warehouse operations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused identified as Rushikesh Rajendra Kumbhar of Ambegaon Pathar of the city was arrested by Bharati Vidyapeeth Police on Monday. The incident was reported between October 2023 and February 2024 from the Dhankawdi godown.

The suspicion arose when a discrepancy was noticed in the stock records, prompting an examination of the warehouse operations.

As per complaint registered by Vishal Jadhav, around 28 mobile phones worth of 10,14,039 were stolen from the company warehouse.

Sub-inspector Sanjay Narale said, “We have arrested one individual and probe is on to find if he had any accomplices.”

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station has filed a case under Sections 381 of the IPC.

