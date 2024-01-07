Demand for special vehicle registration numbers increased in 2023

Residents are increasingly fond of special vehicle registration numbers, as seen by a ₹12 crore increase in revenue for special numbers at Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) in 2023 over 2022. From the auction done of these special numbers, the auction revenue reached ₹ 3,61,05807 with a total revenue generation of ₹ 47,14,96,807. (HT PHOTO)

As per the data shared by the Pune RTO, a total of 50,941 people purchased special vehicle numbers in 2023 through which a revenue of ₹43,53,91000 was received. From the auction done of these special numbers, the auction revenue reached ₹3,61,05807 with a total revenue generation of ₹47,14,96,807.

In 2022, as many as 40,103 people purchased special vehicle numbers through which ₹31,78,32000 was received. While from the auction revenue reached ₹1,72,25,851 with a total revenue generation of ₹33,50,57,851.

“The highest amount paid for number ‘ 1 ‘ which was taken from series other than LMV series was ₹12,00000. There is increasing demand from people for special numbers over the years and in 2023 the revenue increased by ₹12 crores as compared to 2022,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer.

“We bought a new car last year but we also got a special registration number which is lucky for our family. For all our vehicles we have this lucky number,” said Vipul Alekar, a resident of Hadpsar.