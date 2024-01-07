close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Demand for special vehicle registration numbers increased in 2023

Demand for special vehicle registration numbers increased in 2023

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 07, 2024 06:42 AM IST

As per the data shared by the Pune RTO, a total of 50,941 people purchased special vehicle numbers in 2023 through which a revenue of ₹43,53,91000 was received

Residents are increasingly fond of special vehicle registration numbers, as seen by a 12 crore increase in revenue for special numbers at Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) in 2023 over 2022.

From the auction done of these special numbers, the auction revenue reached <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,61,05807 with a total revenue generation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47,14,96,807. (HT PHOTO)
From the auction done of these special numbers, the auction revenue reached 3,61,05807 with a total revenue generation of 47,14,96,807. (HT PHOTO)

As per the data shared by the Pune RTO, a total of 50,941 people purchased special vehicle numbers in 2023 through which a revenue of 43,53,91000 was received. From the auction done of these special numbers, the auction revenue reached 3,61,05807 with a total revenue generation of 47,14,96,807.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In 2022, as many as 40,103 people purchased special vehicle numbers through which 31,78,32000 was received. While from the auction revenue reached 1,72,25,851 with a total revenue generation of 33,50,57,851.

“The highest amount paid for number ‘ 1 ‘ which was taken from series other than LMV series was 12,00000. There is increasing demand from people for special numbers over the years and in 2023 the revenue increased by 12 crores as compared to 2022,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer.

“We bought a new car last year but we also got a special registration number which is lucky for our family. For all our vehicles we have this lucky number,” said Vipul Alekar, a resident of Hadpsar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out