DEOs, CEOs of Southern Command directed to refrain from speaking to media

ByNadeem Inamdar
Feb 06, 2024 08:02 AM IST

DGDE Office in a fresh order has directed all IDES officers posted under the Southern Command to refrain from speaking to the media

Pune: The Director General of Defence Estates (DGDE) Office in a fresh order has directed all Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officers posted under the Southern Command to refrain from speaking to the media.

The order issued by an officer of the rank of deputy director on February 2 has asked IDES officers posted as Defence Estate Officers (DEO) and Cantonment Board Chief Executive Officers (CEO) under the Southern Command not to speak or release information related to cantonment boards and defence lands to the media.

The directive has asked the IDES officers having public interface to approve media releases from their superiors.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, defence estate sources stated that the advisory has come at a time when the media has been rife with stories related to illegal defence land sale under the jurisdiction of DEO, Pune.

DEO, Pune has sealed four bungalow properties estimated to be worth 350 crore in the market and initiated take over proceedings against New Poona Club management for their failure to pay pending dues estimated to be worth 17 crore on expiry of lease six years ago.

A Pune court on February 1 had ordered appointment of a special bailiff to open the lock of Bungalow Number 22 on Napier Road. The court issued the fresh order after a stay application on its earlier order dated January 30 was moved by the DEO office.

The earlier order had directed the DEO to de-seal the old grant bungalow (OGB) property and granted mandatory interim injunction to open the bungalow lock. The DEO, Pune circle had sealed the 100-crore bungalow on January 12 on account of fraudulent sale of the defence property to the current unauthorised occupiers and seeking building permission from Pune Cantonment Board in the name of the former HOR.

