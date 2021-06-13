Home / Cities / Pune News / Depressed man dies by suicide after mother dies from Covid-19
A suicide note was recovered from the spot, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A suicide note was recovered from the spot, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
pune news

Depressed man dies by suicide after mother dies from Covid-19

The deceased had an engineering degree, while his mother operated a mess from the house and had also rented out two rooms, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:47 PM IST

Depressed over the death of his mother from Covid-19, a 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in his house in MIDC area of Nagpur on Sunday, police said.

The deceased had an engineering degree, while his mother operated a mess from the house and had also rented out two rooms, an official said.

"The woman died of Covid-19 last month, and the son, depressed over this, hanged himself from a ceiling fan on Sunday afternoon. A suicide note was recovered from the spot. In it he wrote he wanted to serve his mother," the MIDC police station official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.