Deputy CM reprimands contractor for shoddy work at Pune police headquarters

Deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune district Ajit Pawar who inaugurated the renovated building of Pune city police headquarters at Shivajinagar pulled up the building work contractor for shoddy work.

Pawar said, “How has this happened? The work is very shoddy, how has this slipped through? When you call me to see this type of work, I should appreciate not point out the mistakes. If the contractor is delivering this work for cops, then what might he be doing for others?”

The deputy chief minister gave instructions for doing professional work and minutely pointed out the mistakes giving examples of how he closely monitored the building construction works in Baramati.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta promised that the necessary changes would be done at the earliest.

The British era heritage building also known as Pune police headquarters which has a sprawling ground was constructed in 1908 and is 112-years old. The entire structure has been kept intact during the renovation carried out recently while transformation measures were undertaken for internal and external beautification of the building as part of the modernisation plan.

A number of laurels won by the city police during the past have been displayed for the public in one of the galleries of the heritage building which stands testimony to a rich and chequered past of the law enforcement history of the city police.

Commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta, Joint CP Dr Ravindra Shiswe, additional commissioner of police Dr Jalindar Supekar, deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Deshmukh, Swapna Gore, Mitesh Ghatte, Priyanka Naranware, assistant commissioner of police Satish Govekar along with senior officers and other staff were present on the occasion.

Deputy chief minister Pawar handed over the appointment letter to the three children of the policemen who died due to Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while on duty. They include Samesh Santosh Mhetre, Abhijeet Anand Gaikwad and Prasad Dilip Wavre.

Pawar also honoured the police officers and staff who performed well during the Covid-19 period. They included police inspector Vijay Puranik, PSI Gaurav Dev, API Suhas Tillekar, Police Naik Uttam Gade, Gaurav Kamble and constable Renuka Bhangare. Certificates were presented to the police officers and staff as well as the contractors for their work during the renovation at the police Headquarters Shivajinagar.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also launched an app entitled ‘My Safe Pune,’ an initiative undertaken by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta to make the city safe and curb criminal activities and crime in the city. The app provides instant details of the spot where beat marshals are carrying out their duties and registers all the spots where the patrol teams had visited during their duty timings.

On the occasion, the deputy CM also launched a software app named ‘Badli (transfer) which entails an online system for professional management of transfer of constables. The online method christened ‘general transfer police management system’ is the portal where policemen can upload their transfer requests online instead of submitting them on the printed forms. The app gives options of transfer, like choices of police stations or specialise units and others to the policemen and is touted to bring about greater professional accountability in the transfer process of the constabulary.