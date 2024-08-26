Despite agreement for free beds at private hospitals, PMC recommending hardly any poor patients

Despite the existence of an agreement between Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and well-known private hospitals such as Ruby Hall Clinic, KK Eye Institute and Sahyadri Hospitals enabling provision of free treatment to over 6,000 needy patients per annum, the civic body has passed on this benefit to hardly any poor patients, a Right to Information (RTI) query has found. PMC had given additional FSI to some private hospitals and in return, they were to provide free treatment to poor patients recommended by the PMC health department. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC had given additional floor space index (FSI) to Ruby Hall Clinic, KK Eye Institute and Sahyadri Hospitals and in return, these hospitals had agreed to provide daily 19 beds free-of-cost to poor patients.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “Twelve beds at Ruby Hall Clinic, five at Sahyadri, and two at KK Eye Institute have been reserved for poor patients on a daily basis. PMC had given additional FSI to these hospitals and in return, they were to provide free treatment to poor patients recommended by the PMC health department.”

“I applied under the RTI Act and sought information from the health department regarding this. I found that between April 1, 2022 and June 30, 2024, the PMC had recommended only 56 patients to Ruby Hall Clinic and 40 to Sahyadri Hospitals among others,” Velankar said.

PMC itself gave in writing that despite being able to provide free treatment to over 6,000 poor patients per annum, it had passed on the benefit to hardly 100 such patients per annum, Velankar said.

While the PMC health department refrained from commenting on the matter, an officer requesting anonymity said, “One of the hurdles is the income criteria. Only persons with an income of ₹50,000 per annum can avail this benefit. Ideally, the income limit should be at least ₹3 lakh per annum so that more poor patients can avail the benefit. The senior officials should make such an amendment with approval from the general body.”

Whereas Velankar said, “The PMC should form a dedicated cell for this so that many more poor patients can avail free treatment at these private hospitals…”