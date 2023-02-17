Despite alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), VBA to support rebel candidate Rahul Kalate

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) announced its support to independent candidate Rahul Kalate in the upcoming Chinchwad bypolls.

Despite earlier announcing an alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), VBA has decided to back Kalate, who rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Ambedkar and Uddhav Thackeray had recently announced their alliance through a press conference.

The MVA is all set to lock horns with BJP in both Kasba and Chinchwad constituencies.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s state president Rekha Thakur on Thursday extended support to Kalate. “In 2019 elections, our party supported Kalate even though he was an independent candidate. The same decision has been continued this time around. We were expecting that Kalate would get ticket from Shiv Sena (UBT), but that did not happen,” said Thakur.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) did not give ticket to Kalate, instead the MVA chose Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nana Kate as its candidate, causing Kalate to rebel and file nomination as an independent candidate.

The VBA has not yet announced its support for a particular party for the Kasba bypolls.