Despite noise level violations, no police cases so far

Even as several Ganesh Mandals violated prescribed noise levels by playing up DJs during the 10-day Ganeshotstav and the annual immersion procession, no police case was filed till Saturday evening.

Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr said, “We are analysing the data of noise pollution which we have recorded during the immersion procession. After that, we will take necessary actions against those who are found violating sound pollution-related norms.”

Data collected by the College of Engineering Pune, Technical University (COEP) in the city on Ganesh Visarjan day revealed that noise levels at many places were far more than the prescribed limit during immersion procession on Thursday. At Khaduji Baba Chowk, noise levels were recorded as the highest in Pune at 129.8 decibels (dB), while the lowest noise level was recorded at the same place at 49 dB in the early morning hours.

Many citizens expressed anguish at the loud noise as police turned a blind eye to the issue.

Citizen Ramesh Diwan said, “I am fond of the Ganesh Festival, but for the last five years, I have stopped participating. Politicians are promoting unacceptable things with the festival losing its charm.”

Many citizens took to social media to express their disappointment that despite making complaints with police, no action was taken.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Mayor Ankush Kakade said, “The problem is that the government is responsible for this. If Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself has said that no restrictions for the festival, such violations are bound to happen. Once the higher authorities announced it, police are reluctant to take action.”

Kakade blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) for being responsible for this nuisance.

“If the police used to take action, these parties staged agitations and blamed that the restrictions are only for Hindu festivals.”

BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar said, “We are going to write Chief Minister about this, as the very high noise levels are hazardous to the health of common citizens. Even the common man is going away from these festivals due to all these things.”

