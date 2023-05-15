Man held in Pune for killing wife over domestic dispute

A distressing incident unfolded on Saturday, when a domestic dispute between a married couple took a devastating turn, leading to the brutal murder of the wife. A case was registered against the accused at the Kondhwa police station under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, a resident of Undri was arrested by police in connection with the murder of his wife who was 27 years old.

The incident occurred on Saturday and a case regarding the same was registered at Kondhwa police station on Sunday.

According to police, after a heated argument between the couple, the victim’s family rushed her to Sassoon Hospital due to seizures, but the attending doctor pronounced her dead upon arrival. As investigators delved into the case for the inquest report, they made a grim discovery—evidence of assault wounds scattered across the woman’s body.

The police swiftly turned their attention to the husband. With medical professionals confirming the assault on the victim, the authorities promptly summoned the husband for questioning.

During the investigation, police found that the incident originated from a disagreement between the husband and wife. It all began when the wife unintentionally forgot to pack her husband’s tiffin box before he departed for work. This seemingly minor oversight proved to be the catalyst for the accused’s fury, leading him to launch a vicious attack on his wife. Using a wooden stick as his weapon, he ruthlessly struck her head and legs, inflicting severe injuries.

During the investigation, the accused admitted to assaulting his wife.

