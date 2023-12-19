Develop SOPs on priority: Student unions to SPPU

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration was to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for student unions’ agitations, staff queries and teachers’ demands. For this, a peace meeting of all parties was held on November 18. However, even after a month, the process of preparing SOPs has not been initiated. SPPU administration was to develop SOPs for student unions’ agitations, staff queries and teachers’ demands (HT)

After violent clashes were reported on the university campus on November 1, the administration, in the presence of Pune police commissioner Ritesh Kumar, called a harmony meeting of all the parties on November 18.

In the meeting, it was decided to develop SOPs for student organisation activities held on the university campus. However, no draft was put forward in that meeting. The student unions expressed unhappiness over the time-consuming process.

“In the peace meeting which was held in the presence of the police commissioner, it was decided that a model manual for agitations and other activities would soon be prepared unanimously for all our organisations. But till now no action has been taken in this regard,” said Ram Tharkute, president, Yuva Sena.

“The university administration should immediately organise an all-party organisation meeting regarding the SOPs,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand organisation.

Talking about the issue, SPPU in charge registrar Vijay Khare said, “We are in discussion with the student unions about the model functioning of the university. Soon, the SOP draft will be published,”

In November this year, violent clashes were reported between members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Student Federation of India (SFI). One of the student volunteers sustained serious head injuries in these clashes. Also, cross-complaints were lodged at Chatturshrungi police station by both organisations.

Also, tensions were reported after the defacement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s graffiti on the campus premises.