PUNE: Dharashiv emerges as Maharashtra’s wind power hub

Once known only for recurring droughts and agrarian distress, Dharashiv district in Marathwada is rapidly emerging as Maharashtra’s leading hub for wind energy generation, with investments worth over ₹13,000 crore flowing into the sector.

According to the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA), the state’s nodal agency for renewable energy, a total 495 wind power projects with a combined installed capacity of more than 2,179 MW have been planned in the district. Of these, 242 projects with an installed capacity of over 814 MW have been commissioned over the past three years, while the remaining projects are at various stages of implementation.

A MEDA official on condition of anonymity said, “The projects are being developed through private players. Once all the planned projects are completed, Dharashiv will account for a significant share of Maharashtra’s wind power generation capacity.”

Officials attribute Dharashiv’s emergence as a renewable energy hub to its favourable geographical and climatic conditions.

“Located on the elevated Deccan plateau, large parts of Dharashiv experience stable wind corridors. The district’s open terrain, relatively low forest cover, and extensive stretches of non-irrigated land make it suitable for utility-scale wind farms and hybrid renewable energy projects,” the MEDA official said.

The district also has several locations with wind density exceeding 200 watts per square metre; a threshold generally considered commercially viable for wind power generation.

Another factor driving investment is the availability of transmission infrastructure. Officials said that the district’s power evacuation network has been strengthened to support the rapid expansion of renewable energy projects.

A major substation at Kallam has been established with the capacity to evacuate up to 1GW of clean energy to the state’s main power grid, ensuring efficient transmission of electricity generated by wind farms. According to MEDA officials, the projects are also generating employment opportunities for local residents, particularly during the construction, installation and maintenance phase.

Resident deputy collector of Dharashiv, Vidyacharan Kadavkar, said that the district administration has been actively facilitating project implementation by assisting developers with land acquisition, revenue mapping, mutation verification and dispute resolution. “The administration is extending all necessary support to ensure timely implementation of renewable energy projects in the district,” Kadavkar said.

The rapid growth of the sector marks a significant shift in Dharashiv’s economic profile, with the district increasingly being seen as a key contributor to Maharashtra’s renewable energy ambitions. Apart from Dharashiv, MEDA has also identified Beed, Latur and Ahilyanagar as major centres for wind energy development. More than 400 projects with a combined capacity of around 2 GW have been planned across these three districts.