Dhobi Ghat-Pul Gate road stretch riddled with potholes
The one-kilometre road stretch from Dhobi Ghat till Pul Gate via Golibar Maidan in Pune Cantonment area is riddled with potholes with no repair in sight.
According to commuters, the potholes had developed much before and alleged that the board administration had not bothered to carry out the repairs in the larger interests of commuters and area residents. However, the cantonment board engineering department has refuted the allegations and claimed that the irrigation department was responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the road.
Manohar Sakte, a commuter from Hadapsar, said, “This stretch poses a great risk in monsoon as the crater-size potholes fill up with stagnant water, breeding disease-causing mosquitoes and lead to accidents. One can see motorists tumble due to the potholes on the road almost every day. The road has been in a pathetic condition for a long time and the rains have worsened the condition. The risk of getting injured increases in the dark, as the road lights here don’t work during night time,” he said.
Sanika More, a college student, said, “The entire stretch of road is covered in muck and the deplorable condition of the road might cause a major accident someday. Authorities concerned should pay heed to the inconvenience the stretch is causing to the commuters.”
The engineering department in its statement said that the Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) had dug the road for laying its pipeline and had deposited the road repair work fund with the irrigation department.
-
Rainfall activity slows down in Pune city
Pune reported less than 5 mm rainfall in various parts of the city on Friday giving respite to residents from incessant rains. Shivajinagar reported rainfall at 4.3 mm, Pashan and Lohegaon reported 4.8 mm and Magarpatta 4.5 mm on Friday. Only Chinchwad and Lavale reported more than 5 mm rainfall during the day on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Chinchwad reported 11 mm rainfall and Lavale 7.5 mm.
-
NIRF overall rankings: 8 U.P. institutes among top 100 in India
Eight higher educational institutes from Uttar Pradesh made it to the list of top 100 Indian institutes in the overall category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the ministry of education on Friday. As per the rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur retained its 5th rank, Banaras Hindu University 11th, Aligarh Muslim University 19th, IIT-BHU 29th while Amity University (a private university) in Gautam Buddh Nagar got 42nd rank.
-
KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case: HC adjourns hearing till July 22
The Allahabad high court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue of Varanasi till July 22. On April 8 last year, the Varanasi court of civil judge (senior division) had ordered a five-member committee to oversee a “comprehensive physical survey” of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
-
Arrest warrant against SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari
LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari, in a case related to procurement of multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence. Abbas is first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency, which was represented by his father Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996. The SBSP had allied with the Samajwadi Party in 2022 state assembly polls.
-
Road widening in Ayodhya: Demolition drive to continue, traders urged to approach admn for redressal of issues
LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration on Friday urged traders not to oppose the demolition drive for the road widening project in the temple town and asked them to approach authorities for redressal of their issues after constituting groups, based on nature of their problems. Amit Singh, additional district magistrate (administration), advised traders to constitute groups, based on nature of their problems, and thereafter approach the administration for redressal.
