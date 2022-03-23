Home / Cities / Pune News / Diamonds worth 48 lakh seized from Sharjah passenger at Pune airport
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE Officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Pune Customs on March 17 seized 3,000 diamonds (round brilliant cut and bagguets) of total 75 carat weight, valued at 48.66 lakh, from a passenger who arrived in Pune from Sharjah.

“This is first time diamonds were seized at Pune airport. Earlier, in last month we had caught a person with gold,” said IRS Dhananjay Kadam, custom officer at Pune’s Lohegaon international airport.”

“The passenger was intercepted and a thorough examination of his baggage was done. We found the diamonds concealed in the pouches in a pair of trousers packed in his baggage. The diamonds attempted to smuggle into India were seized under Customs Act ,1962”, said Yashodhan Wanage, commissioner, CGST, Pune.

Past cases

February 2022: Passenger held with gold bar worth 34.8 lakh

February 2022:Passenger caught with 708 gm gold

July 2021: Man arrested for smuggling gold ring

December 2021: Flyer from Chennai caught with 800 gms of 24 carat gold.

