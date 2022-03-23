Diamonds worth ₹48 lakh seized from Sharjah passenger at Pune airport
PUNE Officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Pune Customs on March 17 seized 3,000 diamonds (round brilliant cut and bagguets) of total 75 carat weight, valued at ₹48.66 lakh, from a passenger who arrived in Pune from Sharjah.
“This is first time diamonds were seized at Pune airport. Earlier, in last month we had caught a person with gold,” said IRS Dhananjay Kadam, custom officer at Pune’s Lohegaon international airport.”
“The passenger was intercepted and a thorough examination of his baggage was done. We found the diamonds concealed in the pouches in a pair of trousers packed in his baggage. The diamonds attempted to smuggle into India were seized under Customs Act ,1962”, said Yashodhan Wanage, commissioner, CGST, Pune.
Past cases
February 2022: Passenger held with gold bar worth ₹34.8 lakh
February 2022:Passenger caught with 708 gm gold
July 2021: Man arrested for smuggling gold ring
December 2021: Flyer from Chennai caught with 800 gms of 24 carat gold.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics