Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
Digi Yatra system to start operating from Pune Airport New Terminal

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 07, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Flyers will soon be able to avail the Digi Yatra service at the new terminal building of Pune Airport. Complaints raised by passengers about non-functioning Digi Yatra machines installed at the new terminal building have been successfully addressed.

Pune is the fourth airport in the country to use the FRS system of Digi Yatra for the passengers’ security check-in process. (HT PHOTO)
Frequent flyer Vipul Alekar said, “Last month when I travelled from the new terminal building at Pune Airport, there was a heavy rush of passengers due to year-end. However, I was shocked that the Digi Yatra machines were not functioning. It is a relief for flyers that they have resumed operating.”

Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director, said, “The new terminal building is fully functional now and almost all flight operations are underway from here except a few. Even the Digi Yatra machines are installed at the departure gates of the new terminal, and issues related to their functioning have also been resolved. Soon, the Digi Yatra service will start operating from the new terminal building.”

On March 31, 2023, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune launched the Digi Yatra system at Pune Airport. However, flyers started complaining about technical glitches in the system a few days after it was set up. Pune is the fourth airport in the country to use the FRS system of Digi Yatra for the passengers’ security check-in process. Before Pune, this system has been implemented at Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru.

Tuesday, January 07, 2025
