Disabled persons association demands action against IAS probationary

PUNE: The Disabled Persons Association has petitioned Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar requesting legal action against probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar for allegedly claiming central government job benefit by submitting false disability certificate at the time of her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) selection. Disabled Persons Association has petitioned Pune police commissioner requesting legal action against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar for allegedly submitting false disability certificate for UPSC selection. (HT)

Rafique Khan, president, Disabled Persons Association, Pune, has written to Kumar and requested to investigate all those officials involved in process of issuing her a fake disability certificate.

Khan said, “The extent of manipulation of records and submission of fake OBC non creamy layer certificate and disability certificate warrants investigation at the highest levels of the government. We demand that an inquiry be conducted as the probationary IAS officer has usurped the position of a genuine UPSC candidate in that category.”

“The police commissionerate has assured complete co-operation and action in this regard,” he said.