Disgruntled pax face fast contracting PMPML bus fleet

dheeraj.bengrut@htlive.com By the year 2021, a total 650 buses were to enter the PMPML fleet. Out of these, 177 buses have not yet arrived. (HT PHOTO)

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) commuters are facing a major problem since the past few months in that the number of buses has reduced significantly. For instance, more than 200 buses have stopped running because they have crossed 12 years of age.

While the number of buses in the PMPML fleet is decreasing day by day due to various reasons such as breakdown, scrapping of old buses, and contracts of buses getting over, there is no response from the companies to the process implemented by the PMPML to introduce new buses in its fleet.

A senior official of the PMPML on condition of anonymity said, “Even though most of August passed, the tender process for the purchase of buses, which started in February, did not get a good response. It seems that PMPML which is the Punekars’ lifeline is on ventilator.”

Out of seven PMPML contractors, two have ended their services last month due to which around 233 buses have been withdrawn from passenger service. While the lifespan of 60 buses - that completed 12 years in the month of June - has ended.

The breakdown rate of the buses is also increasing. While the number of buses is less to begin with, the new bus route is also proving difficult. By the year 2021, a total 650 buses were to enter the PMPML fleet. Out of these, 177 buses have not yet arrived. Passengers are now demanding a solution to these difficulties from the transport body. Currently, only 1,528 buses are operating on the route and their number is decreasing day by day. The PMPML has failed to build a system that will cater to the growing population.

Nitin Narvekar, PMPML joint managing director, said, “PMPML has approved leasing of 400 CNG buses in the previous board meeting. The tender process is going on, but since the same is not getting good response, it is not possible to predict when the CNG buses will enter passenger service. But we have certainly decided to purchase new CNG buses and it is in process.”