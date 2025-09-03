PUNE: A dismissed police inspector died by suicide on Monday night at his residence in Ambajogai in Beed district. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Nagargoje, 57. Dismissed police inspector dies by suicide

According to Ambajogai City police, he was suffering from depression after being dismissed from service in April for long absence from duty without intimation. He was alone at home when he took the drastic step. Besides Beed, he had served as an inspector in Parbhani and Latur.

Sharad Jogdand, police station incharge, Ambajogai City, said, “Yes, he was depressed but prima facie it seems that he committed suicide due to family issues. However, the exact reason can be ascertained only after detailed investigation.”

The police sent the body to Swami Ramanand Teerth Medical College for post-mortem.

