Dist administration says over 93% consent secured for Purandar airport land acquisition

Following the state cabinet’s approval of the Purandar International Airport project and the allocation of ₹6,000 crore, land acquisition in Purandar tehsil has gathered momentum, with the district administration claiming that consent has been secured for over 93 per cent of the required land across seven villages. The project, officially cleared by the state government earlier this week, is being developed as Purandar International Airport. (HT)

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said nearly 2,900 acres of the around 3,000 acres needed for the project have been covered so far, involving more than 3,200 farmers. “As directed by the chief minister, we are working through Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to complete the land acquisition within the stipulated deadline of June 1, 2026,” Dudi said.

However, resistance continues to surface in parts of Pargaon Khandala village, where a section of farmers has raised concerns over the acquisition process. Some villagers have questioned whether all consent approvals reflected in official records accurately represent the views on the ground.

Pandurang Memane, a resident of Pargaon Khandala, alleged that certain consent letters shown in records do not reflect farmers’ informed approval. He claimed that some landowners were either unaware of documents being attributed to them or had not consented to the acquisition. Villagers have sought greater clarity on how consent was collected and recorded.

Others echoed similar concerns but stressed that their opposition was not to development itself. “We are not against the airport. But farmers want transparency and proper explanation, especially for elderly landowners who may not fully understand official paperwork,” said Sunita Memane, another resident.

District officials, however, maintained that the acquisition process is being carried out as per legal provisions and that dialogue with villagers is ongoing. Dudi said the administration is engaging with landowners who have raised objections and is explaining the compensation and rehabilitation package in detail.

“The compensation offered is substantial and designed to safeguard farmers’ interests. Once landowners begin receiving compensation, we believe many concerns will be addressed,” the collector said, adding that the administration remains open to examining specific grievances submitted through formal channels.

Officials said the overall response across the seven villages identified for the project has been largely positive, with consent levels ranging between 93 and 95 per cent. They also indicated that verification mechanisms are in place to ensure due process, and that objections raised at this stage would be reviewed individually.

The Purandar airport project is among the state’s largest infrastructure initiatives currently in the pipeline and is being positioned as a key growth driver for Pune district. With cabinet approval now in place and funding committed, the next phase will hinge on whether administrative assurances and compensation negotiations are sufficient to address residual resistance in villages like Pargaon Khandala.

As the acquisition process moves forward, the coming months are expected to test the balance between the state’s development push and local concerns over land, livelihoods and procedural clarity.