Diwali Anks continue to draw Punekars

PUNE Continuing this year is the 110-year-old tradition of the ‘Diwali Ank’ – a magazine edition exclusively for Diwali, featuring a collection of short and long reads and poems – with more than 250 such Anks for sale. Akshardhara, one of the most sought-after bookstalls which houses a variety of Diwali Anks, is drawing a huge crowd comprising avid readers, first-time buyers and children.

Diwali Ank afficionados wait for the festival to buy as many as three to five of these editions that are a collection of their favourite authors’ stories or essays, and one can find them leafing through these Anks to decide whether or not to buy them. During the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, some of these Anks tried to bring out e-books but this year, they have all gone to print in larger numbers than in the past.

Rasika Rathiwadekar, owner, Akshardhara, said, “This year, the publishers of Diwali Anks have outdone themselves, and brought out a variety of topics catering to everyone, from literature pieces, long stories and novellas from well-known Marathi authors like Vishwas Patil to CriKatha completely on cricket to a children’s special called ‘Kulfi’ which is quite a sell-out. Despite the pricing being on the higher side, starting from Rs250 to Rs400, it is not stopping avid Diwali Ank readers and collectors from buying them.”

Kalpana Gawade, an Ank lover, said, “It has been a family tradition since my childhood to read the Diwali Ank and I keep aside enough money to buy at least four Diwali Anks.

They give you a variety of reads and these Anks can be read throughout the year for they are a collection of new authors’ writings, travelogues, novels and poetry which appeals to every age group. My children are not so keen as they don’t read much in Marathi but I make it a point that they read at least some stories that are fantastic reads.”

Karishma Pendse, who comes from a family of writers, said, “There is not a single Diwali when we have not had a Diwali Ank. Last year, we tried the online version but to hold a Diwali Ank in the hand is a different feeling altogether.”

Ulka Awasthi, owner, Readers’ Library, Aundh, has a special subscription for the Diwali Ank and this year, members are feeling the pinch of the high rates of the Anks.

“Diwali Ank memberships are usually in demand but this year with the Ank being a bit on the higher side, there are less members wanting to read it. Perhaps after the festival is over, I will get to borrow the Ank after a month.”