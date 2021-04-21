Doctor assaulted, hospital vandalised by relatives of deceased man

A group of 15-20 unidentified relatives of a 65-year-old deceased man have been booked for assaulting a doctor and vandalising a security cabin at a private hospital in Pune.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Prime Hospital in Fakri Hills, Kondhwa.

The patient had not undergone a Covid-19 test, but was suspected to be infected and arrived at the hospital in a cardiac ambulance.

“The patient was in a cardiac ambulance. The family members believed that the death happened due to a delay in providing oxygen, but the doctors said that the patient had passed away before he could be admitted,” said police inspector (crime) Shabbir Sayyed of the Kondhwa police station, who is investigating the case.

The 25-year-old resident doctor, identified as Dr Siddhant Totla, was allegedly attacked with a metal pipe, while the group rained down kicks and blows on him, according to his complaint to the police.

The doctor has not sustained any serious injuries, the police said.

A case under Sections 324, 323, 504, 427, 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Medical Practitioners Act, Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Prevention Regulation, Sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, and Section 37(1), with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Kondhwa police station.