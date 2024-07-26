Doctors at Kamala Nehru Hospital in Pune give new life to premature baby

In a remarkable achievement, doctors at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH) have given a fresh lease of life to a premature baby girl born in the third trimester. The baby had developed several complications and was being treated for almost two months, and was discharged on Wednesday, said doctors. Dr Bothe informed that the baby’s journey has been difficult since birth and due to anaemia of prematurity, the baby required one blood transfusion. Fortunately, cranial ultrasound and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) screenings later tested normal. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, the family stays in Guruwar Peth and has a financially weak background. The baby’s father works in a laundry, while the mother is a homemaker. The mother, 32, who has a history of Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and other health issues, struggled to conceive for eight years. However, after dedicated treatment, she gave birth to the baby girl, who was born prematurely in the third trimester on May 29 and weighed just 1.01 kg, said doctors.

A team of paediatrician Dr Smita Sangade; medical superintendent Dr Prashant Bothe; and nursing staff at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) took up the case to provide neonatal support. Dr Sangade, said, “The newborn faced numerous complications, including respiratory distress syndrome, jaundice, pneumothorax, and retinopathy. The baby cried only after stimulation at birth and developed respiratory distress immediately, requiring continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) support.”

Just on the second day of birth, the baby experienced apnea and sepsis, necessitating mechanical ventilation and was administered antibiotics, ionotropic drugs, and partial parenteral nutrition. Small amounts of feeds were introduced on the fourth day and gradually increased as required, the doctors said. Following medical management, the sepsis improved and ventilator support was gradually reduced. The baby was extubated on the ninth day of life. On the 13th day, the baby was taken off oxygen support and antibiotics were stopped on the 14th day.

Dr Sangade said full orogastric tube (OGT) feeds were given after 15 days, and kangaroo mother care (KMC) was initiated within the second week, leading to satisfactory daily weight gain. “Oral feeds began after a month, and the baby transitioned to spoon feeds by the 35th day,” she said.

“Breastfeeding was initiated on the 45th day, and the baby was successfully discharged home with on-demand breastfeeding. At the time of discharge, the baby’s weight had significantly improved, showcasing the exceptional care provided by the doctors at the hospital,” said the medical superintendent.