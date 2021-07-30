Home / Cities / Pune News / Doctor’s clinic burgled in Market Yard, Pune
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Doctor’s clinic burgled in Market Yard, Pune

Pune: Unidentified persons struck at the clinic of a prominent doctor Sanjay Fattechand Oswal in Market Yard and decamped with cash and ornaments worth 1
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:36 PM IST

Pune: Unidentified persons struck at the clinic of a prominent doctor Sanjay Fattechand Oswal in Market Yard and decamped with cash and ornaments worth 1.50 lakh on Thursday. The incident took place in Gangadham Chowpatty area of the upmarket around 7.30 am. Dr Oswal (48) has lodged a complaint. According to the FIR, the burglary took place after the complainant had shut the clinic at 7 pm on Wednesday. The looted things include ornaments and laptop. Sub-inspector MB Giri, the investigative officer in the case, said that the unidentified thieves broke open the locks of clinic’s shutter with rods, gained unauthorised entry. The police are investigating CCTV camera footage of the area. The FIR has been lodged under IPC 445, 457 and 380. No arrests have been made so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.