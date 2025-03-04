Doctors voice their concerns to health minister Abitkar 

In a move to strengthen the healthcare sector and ensure medical professionals do not face hurdles, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar engaged in a dialogue with private doctors and hospital representatives. Abitkar emphasised that private medical practitioners play a crucial role in public health initiatives and assured the government’s support in resolving their challenges. (HT)

The minister was in the city on Sunday and attended an event ‘Private Medical Professionals Dialogue’, which was also attended by several doctors and hospital representatives.

“The efforts of private medical professionals in saving lives during the COVID-19 crisis cannot be overlooked. Their role in keeping the nation healthy is significant, and the government will extend full cooperation to them,” he assured.

Furthermore, Abitkar also stressed the need for collective efforts to improve medical services in the state and ensure better implementation of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

Responding to the issues faced by healthcare professionals, Abitkar assured them that the government would actively work towards resolving their issues.

“Doctors should not face unnecessary difficulties while on duty. I will ensure that no injustice is done to anyone,” he stated.

He further directed officials to resolve some of the issues raised during the meeting and invited association representatives to Mumbai for further discussions on policy-level decisions.

Private medical professionals expressed gratitude towards the minister for initiating the direct dialogue.

“For the first time, a state health minister has personally engaged with private medical professionals to understand their issues. This initiative will undoubtedly help in creating a better and more transparent healthcare system,” said Dr Ravindra Chhajed, Indian Medical Association (IMA) representative.