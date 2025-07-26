Dodke halts verification of EVMs as VVPAT slips not included

Pune: The checking and verification of EVMs and VVPAT slips came to a halt on Friday after Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) candidate from Khadakwasla assembly constituency, Sachin Dodke, objected to the process. Election officials carry EVMs from a distribution centre in Amritsar. AFP

Dodke, who contested and lost the assembly election from Khadakwasla against BJP’s Bhimrao Tapkir, had approached the district collector’s office seeking verification of EVMs (electronic voting machines) and VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) slips. He had also deposited the requisite fee as mandated by the Election Commission of India.

As per procedure announced earlier, the verification process began on Friday. However, Dodke raised objections, claiming the process was not being carried out as per norms.

“We had demanded counting of votes in both EVMs and VVPAT slips. But the officials refused to do so. I have submitted my objections in writing. If the poll body does not carry out VVPAT counting, I will move court,” said Dodke.

Responding to the allegation, election officer Yashwant Mane said, “We initiated the checking and verification of EVMs in Dodke’s presence as per his application. Two EVMs were taken up and the process was carried out in accordance with Election Commission guidelines.”