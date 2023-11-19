Don’t fight among yourselves: CP tells SPPU students

Following the imposition of section 144 in the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus and the consequent harm to the university’s reputation in the wake of clashes between two student organisations, the varsity along with the Pune police on Sunday held a meeting with all student organisations. Commissioner of police Ritesh Kumar addressed the students and the university administration, and a decision was taken to put in place standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all student organisations. In wake of recent incidents on SPPU campus, Pune police on Sunday held a meeting with all student organisations. (HT PHOTO)

“I have been living in the city of Pune for the past 10 years. However, I have never seen such an environment created in SPPU. It is the responsibility of the police and the university administration to ensure that this does not happen again. Therefore, students and student organisations should not fight among themselves. If someone is behaving wrongly, they should go to the police and the competent authorities of the university. We also do not like to file cases against students. But it is our responsibility to protect the law. Therefore, no one should take the law into their hands,” Kumar said.

While giving valuable advice to the students, Kumar further said, “The SPPU, which is known as ‘the Oxford of the East’, has a great heritage. It is a great thing that you have got admission in this university so make good use of it. Be a good citizen and contribute well to the country and society. In future, some of you will work in different fields including the police, administration, politics, education and society. So, don’t waste your career on petty things and strictly follow discipline and pay attention to your studies.”

The programme was attended by additional police commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma; university vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi; pro vice-chancellor professor Parag Kalkar; in-charge registrar Vijay Khare; former director-general of police (DGP) Jayant Umranikar; and other senior officials.

While SPPU vice-chancellor professor Gosavi said, “Students need to work together to raise the image of the university. Students are the backbone of the educational complex and it is only with their coordination that the university will progress in future.”