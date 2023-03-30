Don’t panic, take precautions, says state health dept as Covid cases surge in Pune

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, state health department on Thursday issued an advisory and asked people to take precautions and suggested using face masks when visiting hospitals, crowded and poorly ventilated places, and vaccination, among other basic hygiene practices. Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, state health department on Thursday issued an advisory and asked people to take precaution (HT FILE PHOTO)

The advisory is issued after the review meeting was held on Wednesday. The meeting was headed by the secretary of the public health department in Maharashtra and director of health services, deputy directors and Covid-19 task force members amongst others were present during the meeting.

Hospitals across the state have been asked to be prepared to handle any further surge. Instructions to conduct mock drills were given and a review of the availability of medicines and equipment at the hospitals was taken.

Hospitals and health officials have been asked to test patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) symptoms for Covid-19. They have asked to send Covid-19 samples for genome sequencing regularly.

The mock drill will be conducted on April 10 and 11. The officials have been asked to follow contact tracing and home isolation guidelines during Covid-19 management. Also, control rooms have been asked to be started at every district level.