Pune: With the first-ever trial of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML’s) double-decker bus which began on September 16 having been declared successful, the city’s public transport system is set for a major upgrade. Double-decker bus trials successful, PMPML to launch service by Diwali

Encouraged by the results of the maiden run in the Hinjewadi Information Technology (IT) Park area and other corridors, the PMPML plans to officially launch the new service by Diwali, starting with 10 state-of-the-art double-decker buses.

The trial, conducted on one of Pune’s busiest commuter routes, involved senior PMPML officials and staff on board. Manufactured by Chennai-based company, Switch, the bus was tested for its performance in city traffic, passenger comfort, and road readiness. Officials confirmed that the vehicle met expectations and is suitable for Pune’s urban transport needs.

PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Pankaj Deore said, “The preliminary test runs were successful, and we are confident about introducing double-decker buses in Pune soon. Initially, they will operate on four major routes—Hinjewadi, Magarpatta, Kharadi, and Chinchwad—with additional services along the Alandi-Dehu corridor. By Diwali, we aim to deploy 10 buses. These vehicles will carry more passengers, enhance commuting comfort, and support our goal of eco-friendly, high-capacity urban transport,” said Deore.

The new buses can accommodate up to 85 passengers, compared to around 60 passengers in regular PMPML buses. Officials said this will help reduce congestion during peak office hours, especially on IT-heavy routes. The initiative is part of PMPML’s long-term vision to modernise urban mobility and offer sustainable alternatives to reduce traffic load in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

With trials completed, the PMPML is now preparing for further route testing ahead of the formal launch. By Diwali, commuters can expect modern double-decker buses that combine capacity, comfort, and convenience—a festive gift for Pune’s growing workforce.

Ankita Patil, a software engineer from Kharadi, said, “Right now, I often have to wait for two or three buses before getting a seat during peak hours. Once these double-decker buses start running, they will reduce crowds and save so much time. For daily commuters like me, this will be a big relief.”