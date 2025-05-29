Dowry death: Hagawane family’s lawyer raises ‘alternative’ angle during court hearing

PUNE During a court hearing on Wednesday, the lawyer representing the Hagawane family—accused in the case of alleged harassment and abetment to the suicide of 24-year-old Vaishnavi—submitted an “alternative” line of argument, suggesting that police should also investigate personal disputes and past incidents involving the deceased. These statements were made during a remand hearing and are part of the defence’s submissions. Lawyer representing the Hagawane family suggested police should also investigate personal disputes and past incidents involving Vaishnavi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Advocate Vipul Dushing, appearing for the Hagawane family, opposed the police custody sought by the prosecution, and argued in court that “Vaishnavi may have taken the extreme step due to a disagreement with her husband, allegedly after he came across messages exchanged between her and another person.” He argued that the death is not linked to dowry as no such dowry was sought during or after marriage.

Dushing further submitted in the court that “As per Supreme Court judgement a husband slapping his wife is not harassment.”

Dushing also claimed that Vaishnavi had in the past attempted suicide twice-once by consuming pesticide and the second time by jumping out of a moving car. The details of the incidents and dates were not mentioned in court but submitted to the police, but they refused to share details.

He further submitted that “The said individual was reportedly engaged to someone else shortly after Vaishnavi’s death, and urged police to investigate this angle as well.” These claims are unverified and have been made in court as part of the defence’s line of argument. ‘

Custody of accused extended

The five accused- including Vaishnavi’s father-in-law Rajendra, brother-in-law Sushil, mother-in-law Lata, husband Shashank, and sister-in-law Karishma Hagavane—were produced in court on Wednesday. The court extended police custody of ex-NCP leader Rajendra and his son Sushil Hagawane by three days while granting one-day custody for the remaining three accused.

According to the police, the investigation is ongoing and includes verifying financial transactions, recovering digital evidence such as mobile chats and audio recordings, and locating a missing co-accused, Nilesh Chavan, who allegedly threatened Vaishnavi’s father, Anil Kaspate, at gunpoint when the latter went to his home to seek custody of the victim’s nine-month-old baby.

Investigators told the court that Vaishnavi’s body bore 29 injury marks, some of which were reportedly fresh and inflicted within 24 hours before her death. Police also stated that 51 tolas of gold, said to have been mortgaged, is yet to be traced.

Dushing contested the need for further custody, claiming that the police already have access to bank records and digital communication. He claimed that the allegation regarding a demand for a SUV was baseless, as the family already owns high-end vehicles.

The defence also sought to distance the accused from co-accused Chavan, asserting that he is not a relative of the Hagawanes and was included in the case unfairly despite only helping care for the couple’s child.