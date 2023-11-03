close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Draft Pune dist voter list published, final list on January 5

Draft Pune dist voter list published, final list on January 5

ByAbhay Khairnar
Nov 03, 2023 08:49 PM IST

Citizens would be able to give suggestions and objections till December 9. The district administration would then have a final check on respective objections till December 26 and the final voter list would be published on January 5

The Pune District Collector’s office published the draft voter list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the total voters in the Pune district are 80.73 lakh. After objections and corrections in the draft, the district administration would publish the final voter list on January 5, 2024.

Chinchwad is the biggest assembly constituency in the district in terms of voter number, while Pune cantonment has the fewest voters. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Chinchwad is the biggest assembly constituency in the district in terms of voter number, while Pune cantonment has the fewest voters.

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh who is the election officer for the district said, “The district administration had published the draft voter list on October 27. Citizens would be able to give suggestions and objections till December 9. The district administration would then have a final check on respective objections till December 26 and the final voter list would be published on January 5, 2024.”

As per the draft voter list, there are 80.73 lakh eligible voters in the district, out of which 42.25 lakh are male voters, 37.84 lakh female voters, and 524 transgender voters.

District collector said, “New voters can register by submitting required documents and filling out the election commission form. The election commission had deleted more than 8 lakh voters in the last three years for reasons like double entry, death, address change, and transfers.

Friday, November 03, 2023
