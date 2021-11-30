Draft ward structure: SEC gives week’s extension to Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Aurangabad

PUNE: The State Election Commission (SEC) had given a week’s extension to prepare draft ward structure for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Aurangabad municipal corporations.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar had written to SEC seeking 15 more days to prepare draft ward structure for municipal elections. The previous deadline was November 30.

PMC election officer Ajit Deshmukh confirmed that the election commission had given extension till December 6.

After the civic chief sought extension, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the administration is helping Nationalist Congress, Shiv Sena and Congress to prepare ward structure as per their wish. Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar rejected the allegations of BJP and said, “By considering the geographical areas, the administration sought extension. It is an administrative issue and non-political.”

Following the submission of ward structure by December 6, reservation for each ward would be announced, a civic official said.